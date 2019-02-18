English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Expected to Spread to China: Report
The Chinese company that has a stake in "Fortnite" developer Epic and developed "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" for mobile is understood to be in negotiations over the latest hot Battle Royale title, "Apex Legends."
Since "Apex Legends" was revealed and launched across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 4, the free sci-fi multiplayer action game accumulated 25 million players over the course of its first week, snatching the Twitch TV record for hours viewed in a day from genre kingpin and mainstream breakout smash "Fortnite." "Apex Legends" publisher Electronic Arts is now said to be in discussions with Chinese internet firm Tencent over a deal to bring the new game to China, per a report in the South China Morning Post.
Tencent has already been doing the same for "Fortnite" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (aka "PUBG.") It also owns the studio that makes another one of the world's most popular video games, "League of Legends." Hot new Battle Royale "Apex Legends" title both conforms to and innovates on standards of the popular genre.
Lowering matches' conventional 100-person headcount to 60 and automatically funnelling participants into squads of three (rather than allowing for solo play), "Apex Legends" encourages teamwork through a streamlined non-verbal communication system and provides a choice of playable characters with different interlocking traits, something commonly associated with non-Battle Royale successes "Overwatch," "Dota 2" or "League of Legends."
Its US developer, the widely respected Respawn Entertainment, can trace its lineage back through sci-fi shooters "Titanfall" and "Titanfall 2" through to the creation of the "Call of Duty" franchise. "Apex Legends" begun life as "Titanfall 3" before embracing free-to-play and, at launch, a robust influencer marketing campaign that helped propel it towards the genre's forefront.
