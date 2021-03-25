PUBG April Fools Day 2021 Prank is an Arcade Mode Where Chickens Hunt You for Dinner

It’s almost April Fools Day time, which means that tech companies around the world are also ready to take time off to creative a one-off game mode, teaser, poster, video… you get the drift — in spirit of the day. PUBG, owned by Korean gaming corporation Krafton, looks set with what it’s about to do about a week from now. Revealed by PlayerIGN on Twitter, what PUBG appears to have in store is a spoof version of the game (or at least teaser posters of it) — and it will reportedly be called POBG — shortened from Playeromnom’s Battlegrounds. From the looks of things, the mode will hark back to the good old days of 8-bit arcade gaming, and feature what is essentially a role reversal, of sorts.

To be specific, shared posters of the said POBG mode appears to feature a map called Kangaroo, which features infuriated chicken closing in on a solitary human stuck at the centre of the gaming arena. The narrative, from what it looks like, will be a world within the PUBG universe where it is the chicken that are on the hunt, and humans playing the game will likely be tasked with fighting for survival from the wrath of the chicken. Each chicken in this desolate 8-bit world appear to be armed with guns, while the central human figure is seen also holding arms, and wearing the signature PUBG head gear. PUBG looks set to go all the way to convince fans around the world by also showing off a full keyboard and mouse map detailing the controls that you’d need to play the game.

However, it is unlikely that PUBG will actually launch such a map as it would have taken considerable time and other resources from the PUBG team, to simply come up with a spoof mod of the game. As a result, fans of PUBG shouldn’t get their hopes too high in terms of actually hoping to play the POBG Kangaroo map — just the name itself should be enough to underline that this would be a limited edition April Fools Day spoof, and nothing more. PUBG, the desktop and console game, remain available to play for gamers in India. However, its most popular mobile version has been banned, and even PUBG New State, the second generation of the game, also remains banned as of now.