1-min read

PUBG Arrives on PlayStation 4 on December 7; Have You Pre-Ordered The Game Yet?

Microsoft’s exclusivity period is coming to an end, Sony is wasting no time in taking advantage of it for the PlayStation and the game consoles will now also be host to the PUBG battles.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
PUBG Arrives on PlayStation 4 on December 7; Have You Pre-Ordered The Game Yet?
PUBG Will Come to The PlayStation 4 on December 7
The super popular battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be finally rolling out for the Sony PlayStation 4 platform starting December 7. The game, popularly known as PUBG, will be finally available for gamers who swear with Sony’s game console. Ahead of the launch, PUBG is now up for pre-order on the Sony PlayStation Store.

PUBG will be available in three avatars at launch time. The first is called PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survivor’s Edition which is priced at Rs2,750. Then there is a Looter’s Edition which also costs Rs2,750 and then there is the top-of-the-line Champion’s Edition priced at Rs3,999. If you pre-order PUBG now, you will be available download these on day one of the release.

PUBG for PlayStation 4 will be available with the Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps straight off. The rest of the offering, including features and extras such as matches, rankings, event mode, trophies and more will be the same as the PUBG game variants for Microsoft Xbox One console.

Till now, Microsoft had the exclusive console rights for PUBG, the tenure for which is finishing just in time for the PlayStation 4 launch. Microsoft has already announced that it is adding PUBG to the Xbox Game Pass subscription, which lets you download a lot of games as a part of the single subscription, and not have to pay separately for each purchase.

