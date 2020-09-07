PUBG Mobile Ban Fallout: Two Youngsters Died by Suicide For Being Deprived of The Game

The dark side of PUBG continues as we hear reports of more youngsters taking their own lives for not being able to play the game. According to a report, a 21-year old took the game way too seriously and committed suicide on Friday, September 4. The youngster, identified as Pritam Halder, was an ITI student and was a resident of the Purba Lalpur locality of West Bengal.

The boy apparently had breakfast on Friday morning and went to his room. Pritam’s mother Ratna later went to call him for lunch but found that the room was locked from inside. After numerous attempts to open the door, she was forced to call the neighbours who then broke into the room and found Pritam hanging from the ceiling fan. According to his mother, the boy was frustrated about not being able to play PUBG. Apparently he got frustrated due to the recent announcement by the Indian government to ban the game in the country on September 2. "He would play it at night. I think he died by suicide as he was not being able to play PUBG," said the mother.

Following the recent order by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ban 118 Chinese apps in the country, Google and Apple have both pulled down the popular mobile game. As of now, the game is still running if you already have it installed on your phone. Having said that, it won’t be long before ISP (Internet Service Providers) are ordered to block the game thereby completely blocking the game across the country.

In another case, a 16-year-old boy from a village in Anand district in Ahmedabad committed suicide after he was scolded by his father for playing PUBG Mobile. The local Police say that the boy was the son of a school teacher and allegedly consumed pesticide kept at his house on August 31. After rushing the boy to Anand Civil Hospital for immediate treatment, doctors declared him dead the next day.

“The boy’s father has revealed that he had scolded him a few days ago for playing PUBG video game on his mobile phone all the time. On August 31, the father seized the cell phone of the boy to stop him from playing the game. The victim was distraught over it and he consumed pesticide to take the extreme step,” PK Sodha, officer in charge of Umreth police station said.

There is nothing more important than your own life. Games like PUBG Mobile are going to come and go, but that does not mean that you risk your life over it. Yes, the recent ban of the game is a big shock for professional and casual gamers, but that is not the end of the world. There are numerous alternatives for the game and in our opinion, the ban is certainly good for certain gamers who can now take a breather to focus on other things, especially in times of Covid.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)