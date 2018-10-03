PUBG Banned 13 Million Cheaters so Far

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has banned over 13 million players since the game's publisher started sharing ban numbers in June 2017. The numbers have been crunched by Reddit user sjk045, who compiled 69 different posts from developer Bluehole, which released weekly updates on the number of players banned. If we go by sjk405’s chart, PUBG seems to be dealing with a huge number of cheating activities on its platform. They compiled a graph based on the data, which you can see for yourself below.Using a nifty self-made graph of Bluehole’s data Sjk405 pinpoints the peak ban timeframe for PUBG and the subsequent decrease in numbers of players that followed. PUBG had recently announced a 'Training Mode' for its players to sharpen their skills in the game by playing in a new 2x2km map. The map promises a practice in all aspects of PUBG, including driving, racing, parachuting, throwables and CQC.PUBG Mobile crossed 100 million downloads last month, cementing it as one of the most popular Battle Royales for smartphones and tablets. The mobile version of the massively popular game was released on the App Store and Google Play Store internationally on March 19, 2018. In addition, PUBG MOBILE has claimed the most downloaded spot in more than 100 countries and areas. As per the company, it took PUBG MOBILE less than a week to become one of the fastest games to achieve this performance.Fortnite, PUBG’s biggest competitor, was released around the same time for iOS, and the beta of the Android version was released only a short while ago. Despite this, Fortnite hit the 100 million downloads landmark back in July. That means Fortnite was able to hit the landmark on one platform. Keep in mind that iOS has considerably smaller market share than Android.