PUBG: Battlegrounds Game to Get Surveillance Drones on January 12

PUBG: Battlegrounds that remains playable in India via Steam will soon get drones to provide ‘new ways to win games.’ The development was shared on its Facebook page earlier today. Drones remain available in PUBG: New State to provide a tactical advantage to players. The action game made its debut in India in November 2021 and remains available on both Android and iOS app stores. On the other hand, the original PUBG Mobile that was banned in India in 2020 returned to the country as Battlegrounds Mobile last year.

As per the teaser on Facebook, drones will help players to locate others in hiding inside houses or other strategic buildings like a watchtower. It remains unclear whether drones can be used to kill opponents. The new update will start rolling out on January 12, the Facebook post indicates. The post reads, “Free-to-play isn’t the only thing coming with this update, we’ve got new tactical gear to change up your squad play."

Currently, PUBG: Battlegrounds is available to purchase on Steam for Rs 999, but as mentioned, it will become free-to-play from January 12. The battle royale-style shooter game pits 100 players against each other “in a struggle for survival."

In separate news, PUBG and BGMI developer Krafton recently said that some players might face technical issues with the latter. The company also issued a statement where it said that Android users could fix the problem by clearing stored caches. To clear cache, open Settings > Apps > Battlegrounds Mobile India > Find ‘Clear Cache. The company is also taking harsh steps to stop in-game cheating by players. After banning accounts, Krafton recently said it is even considering banning phones in case of repetitive offences. The company had banned 1,42,766 BGMI accounts for using illegal programmes during the first-second week of December.

