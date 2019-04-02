PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genres Instead

There is no denying that Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds , colloquially referred to as PUBG , has been a massive global phenomenon. Not only has it garnered a massive number of daily players, but has single-handedly spawned an entire industry of gaming, with the Battle Royale gameplay format. Now, Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene, the chief designer and conceptualiser of PUBG, has declared that he’s had enough, and will not be making PUBG 2. In fact, he will not be making another Battle Royale game, at least not for a while.

In a recent interview, Greene stated, “The last man standing concept is great, but I've done that. I don't really intend to make PUBG 2. I've done battle royale, it's time to try something else. I think I've provided others with a good way of killing each other. But I want to explore some other things.” However, Greene, who until now served as the director and chief designer for PUBG across all platforms, will continue to be involved with PUBG Corp as a consulting creative director, while moving on to head a completely new division within the game development firm — PUBG Special Projects.

As the name suggests, PUBG Special Projects will be the experimental division that is expected to create “new things”. While it is not quite clear as to what the exact dynamics of experimental gameplay might come out of it, Greene has been reportedly given the green flag to let flow of his creativity, in the hope that he would be able to replicate the same kind of meteoric gameplay development that led to the formation of a multi-billion dollar industry with Battle Royale. While Greene himself has admitted that he does not have any specific plan in mind, he does expect the gaming experience to be online, involve and connect people in a similar manner as PUBG, and yet be different from it while being unique to other gameplay styles.

PUBG has so far enjoyed an incredible level of success globally, but has also seen polarising feedback owing to its addictive nature. After a bunch of mishaps leading from it, the game developers started enforcing steps to suggest abetting addiction. While the news of no PUBG 2 may sound unfortunate for many, others would be simply happy to anticipate the rise of yet another viral gaming format.