PUBG Corp. Made Close to $1 Billion in 2018, Out of Which PUBG Mobile Contributed $65 Million
53 percent of the revenue comes from players in Asia, where PUBG isn't even close to ceding its crown to Fortnite.
Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds saw a total of $920 million in revenue earned during the fiscal year of 2018. The PC version of PUBG made $790 million in revenue, or about 81.5 percent of the total. The mobile versions of the game pulled in $65 million, while the rest of the revenue was acquired through console versions of the game and other sources. This is because PC is where PUBG was first released and the fact that the mobile version of the game is developed by Tencent Games and not PUBG Corp.
These numbers are not surprising as battle royale games are still very popular in the modern gaming scene. With games like Apex Legends having two million concurrent players and reaching a playerbase of 50 million people in just its first month. 53 percent of the revenue comes from players in Asia, where PUBG isn't even close to ceding its crown to Fortnite. And that's excluding Korea, which accounts for more revenue than all of Europe and nearly as much as North America.
PUBG Mobile recently got the new 0.12.0 update. The update is currently available for all users and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The latest version of the popular battle royale game brings many improvements, but the major features include a new Zombie Mode called Zombie: Darkest Night, a new spectator mode, crosshair modifications, and more.
