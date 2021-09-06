PUBG Mobile creator Brendan Greene aka Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene, recently announced his departure from PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korea-based Krafton. At the same time, the senior executive announced the launch of his independent studio dubbed PlayerUnknown Productions, based out of Amsterdam, Netherlands. In a post on Twitter, PlayerUnknown has also revealed the development of ‘Prologue’ - an open-world project that will seemingly continue to expand the battle royale-stlye gameplay. In the post, he added, “we want to create realistic sandbox worlds on a scale that’s seldom attempted, worlds hundreds of kilometres across with thousands of players interacting."

However, Greene notes creating a world of this scale is challenging, and the company will rely on “Neural network machines" to solve common problems in the fields of AI, machine learning, and deep learning. “Our network gives us a way to learn and then generate massive realistic open world at runtime, or to put it another way, each and every that you press play," Greene explained in the video. He also notes that Prologue will require users to use “found tools" and “gathered resources" to survive under harsh weather conditions. Users will receive no guidance or paths for survival to replicate a real world-like experience. The title will be a pay-what-you-want tech demo, and more details from the PlayersUnknown is awaited.

Meanwhile, in an interview with VentureBeat GamesBeat, Greene said that Prologue is “setting the stage for something bigger " called Project Artemis. While Prologue-world is said to be almost 67km vast, Project Artemis will aim to push boundaries. “We have funding to head toward Artemis and the big dreams, so we don’t have to make money from Prologue. We have a chance to show off and bring people into the fold a lot earlier and build that relationship, he told the publication. The idea seems somewhat similar to Mark Zuckerberg’s recently popularised term “metaverse." However, Greene likes to think of it as a “world," giving players to experience more than what typical open-world games offer. Speaking more on the team, the former Krafton executive added that PlayerUnknown Productions has about 25 team members in Amsterdam and after negotiations with Krafton, the company decided to keep PUBG, and he got PlayerUnknown.

