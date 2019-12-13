PUBG Creator Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene Teases New Venture, Prologue

Back in April, Brendan Greene, known to everyone as PlayerUnknown, announced that he's had enough with PUBG, shorthand for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. However, far from being a retirement call, Greene had announced that he's stepping down to "explore some other things", after having created what he called "a good way of killing each other". Now, we seem to have gotten ourselves a (very) brief glimpse of at least the first of these "other things" he set out to create, and it's called Prologue.

To be honest, the teaser that was shared at last night's The Game Awards 2019 is nothing more than a split-second glimpse of what Greene and his team have built. The teaser shows a scene from a somewhat dense forest, with the audio clues suggesting that the protagonist character, whoever (or whatever) it is, might be in a state of distress. There is some frantic, lateral head movement along with a couple of distant thunderclaps, followed by a lightning bolt right in front. With that, the screens went blank, leaving us with a game website to stalk over the next few months until we learn more — Play Prologue.

The website itself isn't of much help, either. All it shows is the teaser itself, and a message that says, "Prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play." The message is in line with the kind of vision that Greene has spoken about earlier as well, and reinstated last night at the Awards — Prologue is not PUBG 2. In fact, we must expect it to be as different from PUBG as possible, and the teaser certainly shows promise.

For one, Prologue appears to put far more depth in the visuals and graphics, something that PUBG was never intended for. As for other things, Greene has been putting a lot of emphasis in building "new technology" to aid his latest endeavour, building grounds of anticipation that is similar to the build-up for titles such as No Man's Sky, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding and other such titles. From what we have seen so far, such things can swing both ways — path-breaking innovation (akin to PUBG and the multi billion-dollar industry it has built), or underwhelming failure. For our sake, we will hope it is the former.

As of now, however, all we can do is wait. While making conclusions from just a seconds-long teaser is overkill, Prologue does appear to be a game that's built on a larger scale. That would be well within PlayerUnknown's range of capabilities, seeing what he built with PUBG. As for the rest, only time will tell.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.