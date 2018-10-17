PUBG crosses 100 million installs on Play Store

PUBG Mobile (PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds) has just crossed its latest landmark with over 100 million installs on the Google Play Store. It has been confirmed that PUBG Mobile has achieved the 100 million download mark on Android in just four months while downloads in China from the Google Play Store are not included in this figurePUBG Mobile recently announced that it had over 20 million daily active users on the game, and also last month rolled out the latest map for the game, Sanhok, through version 0.8.0.PUBG short for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a military-style shooter battle royale game in which a total of 100 players drop onto a battleground, where they will have to fight till death and the last man standing will be declared the winner. PUBG is currently available on PC, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.To recall, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has recently banned over 13 million players since the game's publisher started sharing ban numbers in June 2017. The numbers have been crunched by Reddit user sjk045, who compiled 69 different posts from developer Bluehole, which released weekly updates on the number of players banned. If we go by sjk405’s chart, PUBG seems to be dealing with a huge number of cheating activities on its platform. They compiled a graph based on the data.Using a nifty self-made graph of Bluehole’s data Sjk405 pinpoints the peak ban timeframe for PUBG and the subsequent decrease in numbers of players that followed. PUBG had recently announced a 'Training Mode' for its players to sharpen their skills in the game by playing in a new 2x2km map. The map promises a practice in all aspects of PUBG, including driving, racing, parachuting, throwables and CQC.