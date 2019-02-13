English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love

A man, while playing PUBG met with a girl who was also a big fan of the game. As things stand, they are now engaged to be married.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love (image: Twitter)
PUBG, also known as Unknown's Battlegrounds, is a very popular battle royale game. This truly addictive game has people hooked to it for hours on end. Things have reached a stage where even governments are giving instruction to schools to keep children away from the game and prevent them from getting a prolonged exposure to the gameplay. But this is one news that will probably warm the heart. A man, while playing PUBG met with a girl who was also a big fan of the game. As things stand, they are now engaged to be married.

Nourh-al-Hashish shared his story on his Twitter handle @Nourhanlhashish. Nourh tweeted on Twitter about the engagement, "We started with PBJ and now we have engaged." With this, Noorhan has posted two photographs of him and the girl.




Nourh got engaged with his friend on February 7. The tweet became viral and the people have started congratulating Noorhan. So far this tweet has been retweeted almost 2500 times. Nourh's account reveals his country is Egypt.

