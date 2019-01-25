English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG, Fortnite Gets Ousted by Fate Grand Order as The Most Tweeted Video Game of 2018
Fate/Grand Order most probably took the top spot because Japan was the country that tweeted the most about gaming in 2018.
PUBG, Fortnite Gets Ousted by Fate Grand Order as The Most Tweeted Video Game of 2018
Twitter has revealed the most talked about video games on the social media network during 2018, based on more than one billion video game-related tweet. The most tweeted about was the mobile game Fate Grand Order while battle games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) also making it big in the list. Fate Grand Order most probably took the top spot because Japan was the country that tweeted the most about gaming in 2018. Despite not being as active in esports as most other countries, Japan was still more actively tweeting about gaming than the likes of the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Korea.
Here are the top 10 most tweeted about games in 2018:
10. Final Fantasy
9. Overwatch
8. Super Smash Bros.
7. Ensemble Stars
6. Granblue Fantasy
5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
4. Splatoon
3. Monster Strike
2. Fortnite
1. Fate/Grand Order
Twitter and The Game Awards also introduced the first-ever #TwitterGamingAward, celebrating the moments that generated the best conversation on Twitter in 2018. Twitter plans on bringing more creators, video and gaming conversations on the platform in 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Here are the top 10 most tweeted about games in 2018:
10. Final Fantasy
9. Overwatch
8. Super Smash Bros.
7. Ensemble Stars
6. Granblue Fantasy
5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
4. Splatoon
3. Monster Strike
2. Fortnite
1. Fate/Grand Order
Twitter and The Game Awards also introduced the first-ever #TwitterGamingAward, celebrating the moments that generated the best conversation on Twitter in 2018. Twitter plans on bringing more creators, video and gaming conversations on the platform in 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- Ranveer, Alia Set the Stage on Fire at the Music Launch of Gully Boy
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results