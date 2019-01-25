PUBG, Fortnite Gets Ousted by Fate Grand Order as The Most Tweeted Video Game of 2018

Twitter has revealed the most talked about video games on the social media network during 2018, based on more than one billion video game-related tweet. The most tweeted about was the mobile game Fate Grand Order while battle games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) also making it big in the list. Fate Grand Order most probably took the top spot because Japan was the country that tweeted the most about gaming in 2018. Despite not being as active in esports as most other countries, Japan was still more actively tweeting about gaming than the likes of the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Korea.Here are the top 10 most tweeted about games in 2018:10. Final Fantasy9. Overwatch8. Super Smash Bros.7. Ensemble Stars6. Granblue Fantasy5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds4. Splatoon3. Monster Strike2. Fortnite1. Fate/Grand OrderTwitter and The Game Awards also introduced the first-ever #TwitterGamingAward, celebrating the moments that generated the best conversation on Twitter in 2018. Twitter plans on bringing more creators, video and gaming conversations on the platform in 2019*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.