PUBG, Fortnite Now Banned in Iraq Over Negative Effects on The Health, Culture And Security

After getting banned in several cities for the perticular time period the popular online game PUBG has been banned in Iraq. The government of Iraq has voted to ban the popular battle royale games Fortnite and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds because of their detrimental influence on the population. As reported by Thomson Reuters, the Iraq parliament this week voted to ban the two games "due to the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth." The resolution requires the government to prevent people from playing the games as well as any financial transactions related to them.Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has been banned in Nepal, according to the latest report in the Kathmandu Post. The move comes after the Nepal Metropolitan Crime Division filed a Public Interest Litigation with the Kathmandu District Court on Wednesday. A day later, at the request of the country's federal investigation agency, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has ordered ISPs, mobile providers and network service providers to block PUBG.Metropolitan Crime Division chief Dhiraj Pratap Singh earlier told the Kathmandu Post. "We received a number of complaints from parents, schools and school associations regarding the effect of the game on children. We also held discussions with psychiatrists before requesting the Kathmandu District Court for permission to ban the game. Parents and schools had complained that the game was affecting their children’s studies and making them more aggressive," he said. "When we consulted with psychiatrists, they also said that the violence in the game can make people aggressive in real life.”Recently, the Rajkot police have written to Google requesting the company to prevent downloads of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUGB Mobile) from the Play Store in the jurisdiction of Rajkot city. “We have said we have banned this, so if possible, if in any IP of this area they are downloading the game then we have said, stop it if you can,” the Rajkot police commissioner, Manoj Agrawal, told Firstpost.