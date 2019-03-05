PUBG, Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Already Has 50 Million Players in One Month

It has barely been a month since Apex Legends, the EA and Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game appeared on the scene. But it seems to have received what can be considered a fairly robust reception, as the game has already clocked more than 50 million users in the first 30 days since release. Apex Legends is the latest battle royale game on the scene, to take on the extremely popular PUBG and Fortnite games.While this milestone is certainly impressive, it’s not entirely surprising, considering Apex Legends hit 25 million total players after its first week. This followed news that the free-to-play battle royale brought in over 10 million players in its first three days, and over one million players in less than eight hours. Fortnite, Apex Legend’s biggest battle royale competitor, surpassed 200 million total players in November 2018 - well over a year after its initial release.At present, Apex Legends is available on the Sony PlayStation 4 consoles, Microsoft Xbox One consoles and PCs. Interesting to note though that its biggest rivals, PUBG and Fortnite, are available on Android and iOS as well.Even though this has been a good start for Apex Legends, there is still a long way to go before it comes close to the 200 million user base that Fortnite has, as per the November 2018 numbers by research firm Statista and PUBG, which clocked 20 million daily active users, as per the last reported numbers in September 2018.