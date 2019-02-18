English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG, Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Has Already Banned More Than 16,000 Cheaters in First Ten Days

At present, Apex Legends is available on the Sony PlayStation 4 consoles, Microsoft Xbox One consoles and PCs.

Updated:February 18, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
Respawn has banned more than 16,000 Apex Legends cheaters since the battle royale game launched on February 5. It has been less than two weeks since Apex Legends was launched to the world. Currently, in its infant stage, the team at Respawn Entertainment will have to overcome many problems. Many streamers have already made the switch from Fortnite and PUBG to Apex Legends either because of them being sick of stream snipers (Fortnite) or never-ending game bugs (PUBG).

Respawn has urged its players to flag potential cheaters and report them so they can be investigated or if there is a chance get video evidence of the suspicious player and send it to them so that appropriate action may be taken to halt the progress of the hackers in-game. With over 25 million downloads there are bound to be bugs in Apex Legends as the team are working around the clock to make server improvements and optimisation to cope with demands.

At present, Apex Legends is available on the Sony PlayStation 4 consoles, Microsoft Xbox One consoles and PCs. Interesting to note though that its biggest rivals, PUBG and Fortnite, are available on Android and iOS as well. It may be a matter of time before Apex Legends also arrives on smartphones, which should give its gamer base numbers a significant boost.

Even though this has been a good start for Apex Legends, there is still a long way to go before it comes close to the 200 million user base that Fortnite has, as per the November 2018 numbers by research firm Statista and PUBG, which clocked 20 million daily active users, as per the last reported numbers in September 2018.



