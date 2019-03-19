English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Gamer Goes Missing: Father Believes he Was Brainwashed Online While Playing Battle Royale Game
The missing minor, Abhinav, is a Class X student, and his father, Rajesh Kumar Jayant, teaches at a government school in Delhi.
PUBG Mobile Player Missing, Father Says he Was Brainwashed Online
A 15-year-old boy has been reportedly missing since March 11 who, according to the father, he is a great PUBG player and has been brainwashed by teammates to leave his home. The missing minor, Abhinav, is a Class X student, and his father, Rajesh Kumar Jayant, teaches at a government school in Delhi. The father has alleged that Ghaziabad police are not helping locate his son.
Around two and a half years ago, he boarded a train to go to Mumbai to meet cricketer MS Dhoni after watching the movie based on his life. However, he had returned home a day later from Faridabad. SP (city) Shlok Kumar said, “The preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy was chatting with someone on the game PUBG and his last messages said that he would continue the the chat using a different screen name. Further investigations are underway.”
Recently, In an ongoing crackdown on people playing PUBG online game in Gujarat, local police arrested three more persons for allegedly playing the video game on their mobile phones despite a ban, an official said Saturday. Several persons have been arrested across the state, after police in different districts banned the online multi-player game on the ground that it wasleading to violent behaviour among children and youth.
Three persons were arrested from different parts of Satellite locality here on Friday night, after they were caught playing the game, a Satellite police station official said. Ahmedabad police commissioner had issued a notification banning the Player Unknown's Battleground game in the district with effect from March 14.
