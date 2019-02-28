PUBG Hackers Alert: The Battle Royale Game Using Machine Learning to Look For Cheaters

PUBG Corp have been fighting cheaters in their battle royale shooter ever since the game launched. In the last two years, the team has made some big steps and banned over 13 million cheaters including pro players. According to PUBG's anti-cheat team, they are taking the fight even further with numerous improvements to their current solutions and unauthorized program detection systems.The PUBG team says that it uses a variety of anti-cheat protections like BattlEye and Uncheater to detect cheat attempts. On top of these two, the developers also applied a machine learning technique that "analyses players' usage patterns" and can detect "abnormal actions" that interrupt normal game operations. A whopping 3TB of game logs are analysed by the team every day, apparently, along with more than 10 million reports. As well as keeping an eye on the game, PUBG Corp monitors the places that enable players to cheat.Additionally, despite the immense popularity of the battle royale game, PUBG has become a subject of controversy, especially in India. There have been cases where students are neglecting studies and are said to be ‘addicted’ to the game. PUBG Mobile developers have issued a statement following the criticism and the request to ban it in India.The email statement reads, "We appreciate the support and trust given to us by our PUBG MOBILE players. While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe that it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem. To this end, we constantly work and shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies, and listening to their feedback on what we can do to enhance the overall PUBG MOBILE experience."