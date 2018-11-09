PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know

Tune in to #X018 at 3 PM CT November 10 for:

Big #PUBG news

The Forge expansion for Shadow of the #TombRaider

#StateofDecay2 updates

And more exclusive lookshttps://t.co/II5cAODlxn pic.twitter.com/7P0csGpVba — Xbox (@Xbox) November 5, 2018

PUBG is free this weekend for the Xbox One as part of an event called Free Play Days For All. While Microsoft hasn't actually made a formal announcement, a quick look at PUBG's Microsoft Store listing confirms that the game is indeed available for free. The complete product can be enjoyed for free, by gamers, between November 8 and November 11. Considering the full game costs around Rs. 1,380 at online stores, players will be eager to avail this opportunity to play PUBG for free.A motivating factor behind Microsoft’s latest move could be the pending release of PUBG on PlayStation 4. Microsoft will host its X018 event on Saturday at 9.00pm GMT in Mexico City. Keep an eye out for the Joker and Harley Quinn too, as they're slated to appear in PUBG soon.Additionally, the game is expected to get a new weapon, a new vehicle, new weather in Erangel and Miramar, death cam reply, new animations and snow. This information was posted on Reddit by user, u/AtomR, who said that the MK47 was added to the Chinese Lightspeed Beta of the game, along with the Tukshai vehicle. There will be new snow regions and mountains in Erangel map, something similar on the lines of the current autumn area, to add that bit of original touch to the game. A more detailed changelog will appear with the official rollout of the update once PUBG Mobile beta 0.11 is out of the testing phase.