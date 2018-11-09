English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
Considering the full game costs around Rs. 1,380 at online stores, players will be eager to avail this opportunity to play PUBG for free.
PUBG is free this weekend for the Xbox One as part of an event called Free Play Days For All. While Microsoft hasn't actually made a formal announcement, a quick look at PUBG's Microsoft Store listing confirms that the game is indeed available for free. The complete product can be enjoyed for free, by gamers, between November 8 and November 11. Considering the full game costs around Rs. 1,380 at online stores, players will be eager to avail this opportunity to play PUBG for free.
A motivating factor behind Microsoft’s latest move could be the pending release of PUBG on PlayStation 4. Microsoft will host its X018 event on Saturday at 9.00pm GMT in Mexico City. Keep an eye out for the Joker and Harley Quinn too, as they're slated to appear in PUBG soon.
Tune in to #X018 at 3 PM CT November 10 for:— Xbox (@Xbox) November 5, 2018
Big #PUBG news
The Forge expansion for Shadow of the #TombRaider
#StateofDecay2 updates
And more exclusive lookshttps://t.co/II5cAODlxn pic.twitter.com/7P0csGpVba
