PUBG is Getting Horizon Zero Dawn-Themed Skins on PS4: Watch Video
Guerilla Games and PUBG corps are joing hands. From March 5 to April 5, PUBG gamers will be capable of earn, and purchase Horizon Zero Dawn-themed cosmetics.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) developers are bringing new cosmetics into the game. If you remember Horizon: Zero Dawn was released two years back in early 2017. To mark this special occasion, Guerilla Games and PUBG corps are joining hands. From March 5 to April 5, PUBG gamers will be capable of earn and purchase Horizon Zero Dawn-themed cosmetics.
First, there’s the Horizon Zero Dawn Eclipse Top, which will be claimed by anybody who logs into PUBG through the promotion. If you handle to finish ten games throughout the identical interval, you’ll be awarded the Horizon Zero Dawn Eclipse Mask. Killing ten players using a crossbow in PUBG earns you the Horizon Zero Dawn Pan skin.
Additionally, despite the immense popularity of the battle royale game, PUBG has become a subject of controversy, especially in India. There have been cases where students are neglecting studies and are said to be ‘addicted’ to the game. PUBG Mobile developers have issued a statement following the criticism and the request to ban it in India.
The email statement reads, "We appreciate the support and trust given to us by our PUBG MOBILE players. While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe that it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem. To this end, we constantly work and shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies, and listening to their feedback on what we can do to enhance the overall PUBG MOBILE experience."
