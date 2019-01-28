PUBG Lite Beta Goes Live as a Free-to-Play Game For PCs: Watch Video

PUBG Corporation has started testing out a free version of the game on PC, dubbed PUBG Lite. This version of the game will take on Fortnite, which is a similar battle royale game offered for free across all platforms including PC. The developer has further stated that the Lite version, although built for low-end hardware is just as good as PUBG on Steam. Dubbed PUBG Lite, the game is currently being tested in Thailand and according to a blog post by the developers it will arrive in other markets soon.Players using this version of the game will be able to participate in battles of up to 100 players and fight to be the last player standing. Not only will the game support budget gaming rigs, but it is also free-to-play whereas the original Steam game was a paid product.As per the company, PUBG Lite includes Miramar (desert map), Erangel (original PUBG map) and the game’s training mode. Further, players will be able to play in Solo/Duo/Squads in third-person perspective. More game modes and maps will come to the Lite version later.OS: Windows 7, 8, or 10 64-bitCPU: Core i3 2.4GHzRAM: 4GBGPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000HDD: 4GBOS: Windows 7, 8, or 10 64-bitCPU: Core i5 2.8GHzRAM: 8GBGPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870HDD: 4GBWith such low specifications re*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.