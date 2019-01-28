English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

PUBG Lite Beta Goes Live as a Free-to-Play Game For PCs: Watch Video

The best thing about PUBG LITE is that like PUBG MOBILE, it is free to play. PUBG LITE will be free to download and play for players on PC.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
PUBG Corporation has started testing out a free version of the game on PC, dubbed PUBG Lite. This version of the game will take on Fortnite, which is a similar battle royale game offered for free across all platforms including PC. The developer has further stated that the Lite version, although built for low-end hardware is just as good as PUBG on Steam. Dubbed PUBG Lite, the game is currently being tested in Thailand and according to a blog post by the developers it will arrive in other markets soon.

Players using this version of the game will be able to participate in battles of up to 100 players and fight to be the last player standing. Not only will the game support budget gaming rigs, but it is also free-to-play whereas the original Steam game was a paid product.

As per the company, PUBG Lite includes Miramar (desert map), Erangel (original PUBG map) and the game’s training mode. Further, players will be able to play in Solo/Duo/Squads in third-person perspective. More game modes and maps will come to the Lite version later.

Minimum specifications:
OS: Windows 7, 8, or 10 64-bit
CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz
RAM: 4GB
GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000
HDD: 4GB

Recommended specifications:
OS: Windows 7, 8, or 10 64-bit
CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz
RAM: 8GB
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
HDD: 4GB
