PUBG Lite Beta Launching in India on July 4, Here is Everything You Need to Know

We have been counting the days and today we finally have a date. PUBG Lite will finally be accessible for Indian players starting July 4. While the company had opened registrations for the beta last week, we now have confirmation that the game will finally arrive this week. The lightweight version of the game is already available in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil and Bangladesh.

Apart from India, PUBG Lite beta is expected to be available in Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. It is also expected to get a Hindi language option for gamers in India.

“We are very pleased to be able to introduce PUBG Lite to users all over the world. We have a lot of passionate PUBG players in South Asia, so it represents an important area of focus for us. As we continue to expand into new territories, we will do our best to provide a stable and fun service by communicating closely with our players,” said Brady Choi, VP and Head of PUBG Lite at PUBG Corporation.

PUBG Lite is a toned down version of the original PC Version. It is compatible with lower-end PCs and laptops, so you don’t need a dedicated GPU to get the best experience as an integrated one should be enough to run the game smoothly. Check out the system requirements:

Minimum System Requirements

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

-RAM: 4GB

-GPU: Intel HD 4000

-HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

-RAM: 8GB

-GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

-HDD: 4GB

Pre-registrations for PUBG Lite beta started on June 20and will continue until July 3, midnight 12:00 AM. Players who pre-register for the game get in-game rewards including skins and costumes. To pre-register, head to the official PUBG Lite webpage here.