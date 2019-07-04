PUBG Lite: Beta Servers go Live at 2:30PM Today, Here's how to Download and Install the Game

PUBG Lite Beta servers will officially go live in India and other various regions, starting today. Pre-registrations for the game began on 20 June and ended last night at 11.59PM. If you managed to pre-register, then you get access to some in-game goodies like a Tiger-finish M416 skin, and a Cheetah pattern parachute skin. Once pre-registration hits 100,000, players will get a black scarf, punk glasses, and bloody combat pants. At 200,000 you will get a gold PUBG scarf, a yellow striped long-sleeved shirt, and a red sports top.

You can also prepare yourself ahead of time by downloading the game and installing it on your PC. You can head over to this link and hit the download button to get the installer. Once the installation file download, run it and install the launcher. Note, this is not the game but just the launcher. Once you fire up the launcher, you will be asked to sign-in to your PUBG account. Make sure you use the same account you used for the pre-registration. It will then open the launcher and allow you to download the game. The game size is 2.3GB so make sure you have a stable connection. Once the download is finished, the next step will be patience.

At the time of writing this, the PUBG Lite launcher is showing a server maintenance notice. The duration has been given as 10.30AM IST to 2.30PM IST. This means that the beta server for India should finally open at 2.30PM. While we cannot confirm the timing, we do know that it will happen sometime today as a post on the PUBG Lite Facebook page says, "Finally, we are announcing our PUBG LITE Beta Service launch in India! Beginning from July 4th, the servers will be up and running for everyone to play."

Pre-download is opened for the regions listed below:

- Afghanistan

- Bhutan

- India

- Maldives

- Nepal

- Pakistan

- Sri Lanka

PUBG Lite is a toned down version of the original PC version. It is compatible with lower-end PCs and laptops, so you don’t need a dedicated GPU to get the best experience as an integrated one should be enough to run the game smoothly.

Minimum System Requirements:

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

-RAM: 4GB

-GPU: Intel HD 4000

-HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

-RAM: 8GB

-GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

-HDD: 4GB