Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know

PUBG Lite is expected to launch in India by the end of this month. Certain sources say that it could launch during a Steam sale which should happen around June 25.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:June 8, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
PUBG Lite is expected to launch in India by the end of this month. Certain sources say that it could launch during a Steam sale which should happen around June 25.
Loading...

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Lite is finally making its way to India. After launching in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil and Bangladesh, the lightweight version of the game has been confirmed to soon release in one of the biggest markets for the battle royale game.

The official PUBG India Facebook page has posted an image which includes a silhouette of the Taj Mahal with the words ‘PUBG LITE Coming Soon.’ PUBG Lite is a toned down version of the original PC Version. It is compatible with lower-end PCs and laptops, so you don’t need a dedicated GPU to get the best experience as an integrated one should be enough to run the game smoothly. Check out the system requirements:

Minimum System Requirements

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

-RAM: 4GB

-GPU: Intel HD 4000

-HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

-RAM: 8GB

-GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

-HDD: 4GB

While the official launch date has not been officially confirmed various discussions on Discord and social media channels suggest that the game could launch by the end of this month. There is a possibility that the game would launch during the Steam sale around June 25.

PUBG Lite is going to be a big deal for the Indian audience as one of the biggest reasons for the popularity of the mobile version is affordability. A smartphone today is not very expensive, so the game is easy to access. PUBG Lite could spark a similar fire among PC users who don’t have high-end performance hardware but still want to experience the game.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram