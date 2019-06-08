PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Lite is finally making its way to India. After launching in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil and Bangladesh, the lightweight version of the game has been confirmed to soon release in one of the biggest markets for the battle royale game.

The official PUBG India Facebook page has posted an image which includes a silhouette of the Taj Mahal with the words ‘PUBG LITE Coming Soon.’ PUBG Lite is a toned down version of the original PC Version. It is compatible with lower-end PCs and laptops, so you don’t need a dedicated GPU to get the best experience as an integrated one should be enough to run the game smoothly. Check out the system requirements:

Minimum System Requirements

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

-RAM: 4GB

-GPU: Intel HD 4000

-HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

-RAM: 8GB

-GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

-HDD: 4GB

While the official launch date has not been officially confirmed various discussions on Discord and social media channels suggest that the game could launch by the end of this month. There is a possibility that the game would launch during the Steam sale around June 25.

PUBG Lite is going to be a big deal for the Indian audience as one of the biggest reasons for the popularity of the mobile version is affordability. A smartphone today is not very expensive, so the game is easy to access. PUBG Lite could spark a similar fire among PC users who don’t have high-end performance hardware but still want to experience the game.