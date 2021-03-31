PUBG Lite, Made Specifically for Budget PCs, Has Been Discontinued

PUBG Lite, the low resources version of PUBG for PCs, has been discontinued. The announcement has been made by the developers in an official post, but does not carry an explanation for why might the low-spec version of the game may have been removed from the PUBG roster. Support for PUBG Lite is being withdrawn in a phased manner, as is the norm with most games, apps and services. In an official blog post, the developers have labelled the move as a “difficult decision", and services of the game are now scheduled to end on April 29.

The official notice from PUBG Lite says, “We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021."

The post further clarifies, “You will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, including the L-COIN that you already have, until the termination time. PUBG LITE Facebook will be open even after the game service termination until further notice."

The official webpage of the game has been shut already, meaning that no new players can download PUBG Lite any longer. On April 29, no new services will be made available to PUBG Lite, and a month after that, beginning May 29, player support will be withdrawn from the game. Whether PUBG Lite failed to attract enough eyeballs is not available in any official reports, but it is likely that PUBG owner Krafton is looking to defragment and streamline the PUBG universe.

The Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds umbrella presently includes the desktop and console versions of the game, along with the wildly popular PUBG Mobile, a new PUBG New State, and also a PUBG Mobile Lite. A new PUBG 2 for PC and consoles is also expected to be en route, and so are rumours of other concept projects that may bring about storyline games under the PUBG umbrella.