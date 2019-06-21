PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards

PUBG Lite for PC is finally heading its way to India along with a bunch of more countries in the Asian region. After launching in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil and Bangladesh, the lightweight version of the game was confirmed to be released in one of the biggest markets for the battle royale game. The official PUBG India Facebook page had recently posted an image which included a silhouette of the Taj Mahal with the words ‘PUBG LITE Coming Soon.’

PUBG Lite is a toned down version of the original PC version. It is compatible with lower-end PCs and laptops, so you don’t need a dedicated GPU to get the best experience as an integrated one should be enough to run the game smoothly. While the official release date hasn’t been confirmed, pre-registrations for the game have already begun. Early registration to PUBG Lite will also offer free skins and other rewards to players once the game arrives.

How to register:

Head over to the PUBG Lite Pre-registration link over here Hit the ‘Participate Event’ button, which will bring a pop-up window for you to choose the method you want to register. It’s pretty easy if you just link your Facebook account. The official pre-registration can be done from 20 June 2019 from 07:00 PM and will go on till 3 July 2019 IST 23.59 IST. Once you register, an event code will be delivered to your registered email ID on 11 July. Using the code, registered participants will get free skins which can be redeemed in the game.

The free in-game rewards include a Tiger-finish M416 skin, and a Cheetah pattern parachute skin. Once pre-registration hits 100,000, players will get a black scarf, punk glasses and bloody combat pants. At 200,000 you will get a gold PUBG scarf, a yellow striped long-sleeved shirt and a red sports top.

Considering that the pre-registration reward code will be sent on 11 July, it is safe to assume that PUBG Lite will be released around the same date. The game is available for download through the official PUBG Lite page.