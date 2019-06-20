PUBG Lite Servers Out For Maintenance, Beta Version Arriving Soon in India

PUBG Lite servers were out today for maintenance for about 4 hours between 10:30 AM IST and 2:30 PM IST. The support team had released a notice saying, “On June 20, 2019, the PUBG LITE servers will be under maintenance for an update. Server maintenance will be held for 4 hours from 5:00 AM-9:00 AM (UTC). There will be various bug fixes and content updates during this maintenance. Please be patient with us as we continue to work to enhance your PUBG LITE gameplay experience.”

The low-spec version of the popular battle royale game is made for users who don’t have high-end PC hardware and is offered as a free-to-play game. After launching in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil and Bangladesh, the lightweight version of the game has become quite popular and confirmed to soon release in more markets, including India.

The company is also running a promotion on the PUBG Lite official website where players from the target regions who pre-register players of the target region.”Those who visit our website from the SAARC region, as listed below, will be directed to our event page, so follow the instructions and start your journey with handful of gifts.”

The beta version of PUBG Lite is expanding to countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Players can now pre-register on PUBG Lite’s official website.

Earlier this month we reported that PUBG Lite making its way to India around June 25. The official PUBG India Facebook page had posted an image which included a silhouette of the Taj Mahal with the words ‘PUBG LITE Coming Soon.’ Here are the system requirements:

Minimum System Requirements

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

-RAM: 4GB

-GPU: Intel HD 4000

-HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

-OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

-RAM: 8GB

-GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

-HDD: 4GB