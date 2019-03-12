English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Lite: Steam Release, Features Update and More
For those who have been waiting for PUBG Lite on PC, there is finally a ray of hope as the game could finally be available for all users.
PUBG Lite for PC was launched back in January in an attempt to bring elements from the original game squeezed down to a lighter and leaner version. The game is still in beta and has only been made available in limited regions. However, there has been some progress and the possibility of everyone getting their hands on the game very soon.
In its March 2019 Dev Letter, the game developers announced that they have been working on new features based on the feedback from players and streamers in the service regions. They also said that “PUBG Lite is aiming for PUBG Steam version, the core element of PUBG, and adding verified functions through many platform services so that players can, enjoy the game more easily, enjoy the game more conveniently and enjoy the game in more diverse PC environments. This means that could see PUBG Lite not only be available in new regions, but also on Steam, which is terrific news for gamers who don’t have high-end hardware.
The letter also confirmed some of the features that are being worked on:
Now, let us dive into the things we are currently working on.
PUBG Lite’s ballistics system was developed based on the ballistics system that was built and continuously improved for PUBG. Soon, the game will include three new weapons:
-Beryl M762 (7.62MM), which has a higher rate of fire than AKM
-MK47 Mutant (7.62MM), which is ideal for mid-range combat with Single and Double Bullet Burst modes
-SLR (7.62MM), a DMR (Designated Marksman’s Rifle) that boasts a high rate of fire
-The Flare Gun is also being added which can be used to call an aircraft to the battlegrounds and request a crate drop as well as an armored UAZ.
In addition, we will also see 3X Scope and 6X Scope attachments. The Zoom In, Zoom Out feature that allows you to adjust the scope on a 6X or higher is also being worked upon. Apart from that, the company also preparing grips, duckbills and other weapon attachments.
Then there is the bullet penetration system that will bring out more realistic gunplay and the appeal of the ballistics system. In the real world, a bullet penetrates obstacles and strikes the target. To provide a realistic gunplay experience in PUBG Lite, will soon include a new system that begins with the bullet penetrating the character’s arms and later evolving to include advanced bullet penetration for vehicles and water.
Other features that are being worked on include a dynamic parachute system that requires players to be spontaneous and creative in their survival tactics under a wide variety of situations in the air. Improved free rewards system which will include skins to be earned for free if you play the game consistently. Also, the devs are working on improving the item balancing as well as strengthening the anti-cheat system
