PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Confirmed, Stable Vikendi Map, Night Mode, Zombies And New Weapons

PUBG Mobile's confirmation of 0.10.5 update comes with anticipation for features like zombie mode, stable Vikendi map with night mode addition, new weapons and more. But none of that was revealed by PUBG Mobile, except for the fact that the new update will "bring better tweaks to the loot distribution in Vikendi. "PUBG launched the fourth map in the game - the Vikendi Snow Map - which brings in new weapons, new suits, snow bike, new jump locations and more. PUBG Mobile is also planning to up the ante with the launch of the Chinese New Year themed locations, night mode for Vikendi Snow Map, and also a cooperative mode where all players airdrop together.New leaks suggest that the upcoming update could bring in a new Zombie mode, a new death cam feature, a new weapon called the MK47 Mutant, and the auto-rickshaw equivalent called Tukshai.Zombie mode in PUBG or PUBG Zombies Mode will include a small gathering of well-trained and strong players that go up against 98 different zombies. PUBG Zombies mode is going to be quite unique when compared to the existing modes of the game as you can’t get or use any kind of weapons. The zombies are not allowed to use or utilize customary weaponry; rather they have quality in numbers and will solely depend upon their huge volume to dominate their enemies.The MK47 Mutant is an assault rifle that uses 7.62mm ammunition, which is the same one used by the AKM. It offers single and burst fire modes and has a 20 round magazine. There is also a new weapon attachment called the Laser Sight, which takes up a slot on the lower rail. It improves hip-fire accuracy, making it ideal for ‘run-n-gun’ situations.