PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Goes Live: Adds Royale Pass Season 5, MK47 Mutant But no Zombie Mode
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update is rolling out in phases across the world. Tencent has also confirmed that with the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 5 comes server-wide pass upgrade events.
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Goes Live: Adds Royale Pass Season 5, MK47 Mutant But no Zombie Mode
PUBG MOBILE’s 0.10.5 update has finally been rolled out for Android and iOS users. The 0.10.5 update also brings the Royal Pass season 5 along with a new Ranked Mode along with a considerable amount of changes to the game in form of new weapons and gameplay improvements. The update is rolling out in phases across the world. Tencent has also confirmed that with the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 5 comes server-wide pass upgrade events.
The new weapon being added to the game this time is the MK47 Mutant, which is classified as an AR and has two fire modes, single and burst of two bullets. The MK47 Mutant will be available on Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps for now. the big changes include Vivendi now becoming available as a map when creating rooms, the reintroduction of the “Classic” voice, and adjustments to the shop and Vikendi’s resource refresh. But there is no word about the Zombie Mode.
PUBG MOBILE 0.10.5 Patch Notes:
- Added Mk47
- Added Laser Sight
- Vikendi is now available when creating rooms
- The "Classic" voice is back!
- Royale Pass and Ranked Mode Season 5 are here!
Others
- Vikendi's loot has been tuned
- The shop has been adjusted
The update roughly weighs around 190MB and will be downloaded in-game.
