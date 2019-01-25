PUBG Mobile’ 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta rollout has begun adding loads of new stuff including a big Resident Evil 2 collaboration. This collaboration was rumoured and “leaked" multiple times for release soon and while we don’t have a confirmed date yet, it is live for Beta testers. The update also includes Moonlight weather for Vikendi, Personal Spaces for player information, push to talk chat, Sanhok in arcade mode, and a few features from the PC version like Air raid adjustment. According to serial PUBG leakers, Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, the previously leaked PUBG Mobile Zombies map is the Rozhok area from Erangel and in its present layout, features the game's spawn island as well.PUBG Mobile ’s developers at Tencent posted the following patch notes on the game’s subreddit alongside the beta download:-Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on -Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.-Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.-Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.-Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!-Added push-to-talk chat in matches.-Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.-Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.-Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and -Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.PUBG has also officially rolled out a lite version for lower-end devices: PUBG Mobile Lite version. The version will be called PUBG Lite and the version will be aimed for people with low budget mobile. The game size is 30 MB compared to its original version which is 1.6 GB. The game is built on Unreal Engine 4 and requires lower RAM. The game will run on any version above Android 4.0.3. The game will have 40 members fighting to get chicken dinner instead of traditional 100 members.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.