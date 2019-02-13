English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update With Zombie Mode is Coming End of This Month: Everything You Need to Know
The beta update for the 0.11.0 version of the PUBG Mobile is already out on the internet and interested players can get a taste of what the zombie mode actually is.
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode With 0.11.0 Update is coming end of February: Everything You Need to Know
PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta update is already out and from what we saw, it is going to be a thrilling update complete with zombies marching in Erangel, new Arcade map, PC-level customisations and much more. The beta update for the 0.11.0 version is already out on the internet and interested players can get a taste of what the zombie mode actually is. There have been reports of Tencent Games bringing in the latest update for PUBG Mobile before February 10. However, that date has passed with no update rollout. But PUBG mobile has shared a new teaser in order to hype up the upcoming zombie mode. As per sources, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update will arrive only by the end of February.
In the new Zombie mode, the regular weapons of PUBG are already available, while a couple of new ones have also been added to the game. These include the Minigun which is a six-barrel machinegun that fires rounds quickly, and there is the new Flamethrower.
PUBG Mobile had released a Zombie mode teaser of the PUBG Mobile-Resident Evil 2 crossover at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge in 2018. With new leaks suggesting the addition of zombie mode, means that it could finally make its way to the game later this month. PUBG Zombies mode is going to be quite unique when compared to the existing modes of the game as you can’t get or use any kind of weapons. The zombies are not allowed to use or utilize customary weaponry; rather they have quality in numbers and will solely depend upon their huge volume to dominate their enemies.
Shh. They hear everything. @RE_Games #PUBGMRE2 pic.twitter.com/GXIdbGYW0W— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 9, 2019
