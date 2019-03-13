PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Brings New Weapon, Vehicle, Dynamic Weather And More

A new update is rolling out to PUBG Mobile in its Beta channel. PUBG Mobile Beta v0.11.5 brings in some new changes to the mobile game, such as a dynamic weather system in the Erangel and Miramar maps, a new G36C rifle for the Vikendi map, a new vehicle called Tukshai (a.k.a the auto-rickshaw, as it is known in India) for the Sanhok map, as well as changes to the Resident Evil “Survive till Dawn” event game mode.Complete patch notes for PUBG Mobile Beta v0.11.5 is as follows:Dynamic weather added to Erangel and Miramar.Added a new weapon: G36C rifle (Vikendi only). Fires 5.56mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks. Replaces SCAR-L in Vikendi.Added a new Sanhok-exclusive vehicle: Tukshai, a three-wheeled bus. This will replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus.Zombies will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match. Please see in-game announcements for more information.Fixed some areas on the map where zombies could not enter.Damage outside of safe zone at night has been increased.Some resource drops have been tuned.Some zombie skills have been tuned.Vehicle fuel levels have been tuned.Quick chat message "I got supplies" is now pre-selected.Outfit preview will send a warning when a piece being previewed is hidden by a currently equipped piece.When previewing outfits from a new crate, the preview from the previous crate will now be removed.Added tapping feedback to buttons of the main menu.You can download the beta version alongside the original version on your device, however, you cannot log in to your social media accounts on the beta version so you'll have to play as a guest. There is currently no information regarding the stable update release for the beta.PUBG Mobile fever has gripped some parts of the world so badly that certain parts of India have banned the game. Last week, there were reports that PUBG Mobile would get banned in the cities of Rajkot and Surat. Now Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts have gone ahead and issued a notification to ban the popular mobile game. The notification highlights that games like PUBG incites violence. According to the notification, if people are caught playing PUBG then they can be prosecuted under section 188 of IPC.A similar notification has been issued against the viral 'Momo Challenge', a viral hoax challenge in which an unknown stranger allegedly entices users to indulge in harmful, even fatal acts.