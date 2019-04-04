PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update: Here Are The Complete Patch Notes

PUBG

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta update introduced new weapons and a new zombie mode along with friendly spectate and other features. PUBG Corp has now released official patch notes giving details about the new features in the update. The new PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 beta update beings in a number of new features to the game in order to improve gameplay. The update has a download size of 1.8GB on Android and is expected to soon be made available to everyone as a stable update. Here are the patch notes in full.Your companion can earn XP trough some way.XP can also be bought in the shape of food. One piece of food gives 100 XP.Each level-up needs 10000 XP. The max level is 5Every level unlocks more animations.You companion is only visible to you and your teammates.When swimming/proning your companion will fly away, and will return when you stop swimming/proning.Red dot has multiple different shapes, and can be changed to green.Holo sight/2x/3x reticle colour can be changed to green.The hip-fire crosshair now has more colours to choose from.You can now showcase your UAZ skin in the lobby.You can now spectate friends from your lobby.When spectating enemies you can send them a friend requests.Survive till dawn has been updated: