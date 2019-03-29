PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More

The new beta update for PUBG Mobile is out. We recently spotted version 0.12.0 that is rolling out globally and brings some new features, which could eventually be added to the commercial version of the game. Expect two new weapons, a new Zombie mode, friendly spectate, crosshair colour options, quick chat updates, companion eagle and more.Here’s everything we know so far:Two new weapons are going to be added to the game. First one is the RPG-7 which is a rocket launcher. The second one is the explosive crossbow, where the bolt is going to explode when it hits the target, and it is expected to blow up even if you hit objects like walls and vehicles. Now we are not sure about the availability of these two new weapons as we heard that the two will only be available in the Zombie event mode.There is an all-new zombie mode added under the Event Mode section. The description says, ‘Collect supplies during the day and fend off zombies at night. Survive until the rescue arrives to win!’ Basically, this could be a Left for Dead style mode where you need to defend and survive against zombies for a particular time period until you are rescued from the map.This is probably the best feature where you can spectate your friends that are playing the game. The feature will also allow you to see your friend’s stats and information while you spectate them. You can also check how many spectators are watching while you are playing a game.An option to change the crosshair colour is also expected to arrive. You can choose between nine colours to customise the no-scope crosshair, while the red do, holographic, 2x and 3x scope crosshairs can be set to either red or green.A new update for the quick chat option will now add a new male voice. There is also a new voice wheel, which will have up to eight quick chat audio clips for faster in-game access.An unexpected feature, the companion is basically an eagle which you can include with your character when you are in the lobby or while playing the game. The eagle sits on your character’s shoulder and can also hover around and it even has its own emotes. Not sure if it has any value apart from adding a new cosmetic item to the game.