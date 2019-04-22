Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Spectator Mode, Darkest Night And Everything That is New

The new PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Spectator Mode, Darkest Night And Everything That is New
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Spectator Mode, Darkest Night And Everything That is New
The PlayersUnknown’s BattleGround or PUBG started rolling out the 0.12.0 update. The new 0.12.0 update can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. For Android users, the update is about 475MB in size and while the App Store doesn’t reveal the update size, the patch is over 150MB in size. The latest version of this popular battle royale game now brings many improvements, but the major one is the introduction of a new PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode called Zombie: Darkest Night. The Event mode has been replaced by EvoGround. The update is available as an OTA update and should be preferably downloaded via Wi-Fi network.

Darkest Night:
In ‘Darkest Night’ mode, players can choose to go solo or with a team and fight zombies. The interesting part here is that players cannot go outside to fight zombies as the air will be toxic at night.

Spectator Mode:
Spectator mode has been added to the game, allowing friends, crews and clan members to spectate. Players will have the option to adjust spectator mode privacy and select if they others to spectate them.

Survive Till Dawn 2:
In Survive Till Dawn 2.0 some zombies will be able to climb over low walls or onto roofs also. The fight with zombies in PUBG Mobile will get more interesting with the latest update. The PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 collaboration is getting a revamp with new weapons and new zombies.

Crosshair Modifications:
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 brings new modifications like the ability to adjust the red dot, holographic, 2x scope and 3x scopes with different colours. Players will also be able to adjust with multiple shape variations.

New Weapons:
RPG-7, a rocket launcher has also been added, along with jungle style magazines. Apart from this, the flamethrower and M134 have been tuned.
