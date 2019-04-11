PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Zombies in Survive Until Dawn, New Zombies And More

0.12.0 Update Sneak Peak



Zombie: Survive Till Dawn changes

- New Weapons

- New Zombies

- Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs



Zombie: Darkest Night - Brand new zombie mode that differs from Survive Till Dawn



Stay tuned for more new features. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/NUqGR0YVHX — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 9, 2019

Dynamic weather is now available in Erangel and Miramar! What’s the weather like where you are? Your enemy might be watching you through the fog, so be careful... pic.twitter.com/13VCbvyd8d — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 9, 2019

