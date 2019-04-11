English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Zombies in Survive Until Dawn, New Zombies And More
In PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update developers have also announced that dynamic weather will finally be making its way to Erangel and Miramar maps. This includes effects like rain and fog, which will impact strategy and gameplay in considerable ways.
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Zombies in Survive Until Dawn, New Zombies And More
Loading...
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 is already in beta testing and while a release date for it hasn’t been announced yet, Tencent has revealed some of the changes to expect in the public release. These include changes to the Zombie: Survive Till Dawn mode. This will include new weapons, new zombies, changes to existing zombies, and more. Meanwhile, the Darkest Night mode is a brand new mode that will be added to the game and be different from the Survive Till Dawn mode.
Additionally, the developers have also announced that dynamic weather will finally be making its way to Erangel and Miramar maps. This includes effects like rain and fog, which will impact strategy and gameplay in considerable ways.
PUBG update 0.12.0 patch notes
Survive Till Dawn changes
New weapons: as per the beta patch, expect these to include liquid nitrogen grenades, RPG-7, and Jungle Style Magazines.
New zombies: if the 0.12.0 beta update is correct, these would include zombie dogs and jumping zombies.
Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs.
Zombie: Darkest Night - Brand new zombie mode that differs from Survive Till Dawn. According to previously revealed 0.12.0 beta notes you'll need to stay alive for one night while fighting zombies. All teams that are still alive at dawn will win.
Two new weapons are going to be added to the game. First one is the RPG-7 which is a rocket launcher. The second one is the explosive crossbow, where the bolt is going to explode when it hits the target, and it is expected to blow up even if you hit objects like walls and vehicles. Now we are not sure about the availability of these two new weapons as we heard that the two will only be available in the Zombie event mode.
Additionally, the developers have also announced that dynamic weather will finally be making its way to Erangel and Miramar maps. This includes effects like rain and fog, which will impact strategy and gameplay in considerable ways.
0.12.0 Update Sneak Peak— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 9, 2019
Zombie: Survive Till Dawn changes
- New Weapons
- New Zombies
- Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs
Zombie: Darkest Night - Brand new zombie mode that differs from Survive Till Dawn
Stay tuned for more new features. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/NUqGR0YVHX
Dynamic weather is now available in Erangel and Miramar! What’s the weather like where you are? Your enemy might be watching you through the fog, so be careful... pic.twitter.com/13VCbvyd8d— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 9, 2019
PUBG update 0.12.0 patch notes
Survive Till Dawn changes
New weapons: as per the beta patch, expect these to include liquid nitrogen grenades, RPG-7, and Jungle Style Magazines.
New zombies: if the 0.12.0 beta update is correct, these would include zombie dogs and jumping zombies.
Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs.
Zombie: Darkest Night - Brand new zombie mode that differs from Survive Till Dawn. According to previously revealed 0.12.0 beta notes you'll need to stay alive for one night while fighting zombies. All teams that are still alive at dawn will win.
Two new weapons are going to be added to the game. First one is the RPG-7 which is a rocket launcher. The second one is the explosive crossbow, where the bolt is going to explode when it hits the target, and it is expected to blow up even if you hit objects like walls and vehicles. Now we are not sure about the availability of these two new weapons as we heard that the two will only be available in the Zombie event mode.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void
- Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp Are Quite Relevant For Your Audiophile Speakers
- Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever
- Hawkeye is Latest Avenger to Get TV Show, Jeremy Renner to Reprise Role As Marvel Archer
- Rise of Mobile Gaming can Revive PC Gaming, Says Intel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results