PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Zombies in Survive Until Dawn, New Zombies And More

In PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update developers have also announced that dynamic weather will finally be making its way to Erangel and Miramar maps. This includes effects like rain and fog, which will impact strategy and gameplay in considerable ways.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 is already in beta testing and while a release date for it hasn’t been announced yet, Tencent has revealed some of the changes to expect in the public release. These include changes to the Zombie: Survive Till Dawn mode. This will include new weapons, new zombies, changes to existing zombies, and more. Meanwhile, the Darkest Night mode is a brand new mode that will be added to the game and be different from the Survive Till Dawn mode.

Additionally, the developers have also announced that dynamic weather will finally be making its way to Erangel and Miramar maps. This includes effects like rain and fog, which will impact strategy and gameplay in considerable ways.







PUBG update 0.12.0 patch notes
Survive Till Dawn changes
New weapons: as per the beta patch, expect these to include liquid nitrogen grenades, RPG-7, and Jungle Style Magazines.
New zombies: if the 0.12.0 beta update is correct, these would include zombie dogs and jumping zombies.
Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs.
Zombie: Darkest Night - Brand new zombie mode that differs from Survive Till Dawn. According to previously revealed 0.12.0 beta notes you'll need to stay alive for one night while fighting zombies. All teams that are still alive at dawn will win.

Two new weapons are going to be added to the game. First one is the RPG-7 which is a rocket launcher. The second one is the explosive crossbow, where the bolt is going to explode when it hits the target, and it is expected to blow up even if you hit objects like walls and vehicles. Now we are not sure about the availability of these two new weapons as we heard that the two will only be available in the Zombie event mode.

