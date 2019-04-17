English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0: Update Rollout Begins, Here are the Complete Patch Notes and Details
PUBG Mobile had been teasing the new update for quite some time. This update focuses on zombies with the addition of jumping zombies, dog zombies and more.
PUBG Mobile Update 0.12 is Live Brings Zombie: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode And More
Loading...
PUBG Mobile has released a new 0.12 update for users globally. The new PUBG Mobile Update 0.12 update brings new modes like Zombie: Darkest Night as well as a host of features such as being able to spectate matches of your friends. With the release of the 0.12.0 update, the Event mode will be replaced by EvoGround, which is where you'll find the new Survive Till Dawn mode. New modes for EvoGround are planned for the future, but for now, you can jump into the Survive Till Dawn mode as a solo or multiplayer experience. It revolves around a nighttime invasion filled with toxic gas and the undead, and it will be your job to survive until an evacuation at sunrise.
PUBG Mobile update 0.12 patch notes
New Feature: EvoZone
Replaces Event mode
Survive Till Dawn is now under this mode
More new modes will be added in the future
New EvoZone Mode: Darkest Night
Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies
All teams that are still alive at dawn will win
Changes to Survive Till Dawn:
Stun Grenades now also stun zombies
Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed
Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs
Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs
Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines
Flamethrowers now deal more damage
M134 handling has been tuned
Players will gain affixes that grant certain buffs
Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms
Added Survive Till Dawn quick chat messages to Default and Classic voice packs
Daily missions can now be completed in Survive Till Dawn
Players can now spectate matches that their friends, Crews or Clan members are currently in, and view others' information while spectating as well as adjust Spectator Mode privacy settings
Scope crosshair colors can now be changed in settings
Portable Closets can now be swapped while in a match
Spring Theme and Treasure is now available. Each draw guarantees a unique reward, and Sakura Dacia or Pink Rose Set is a guaranteed drop when drawing 10
Popularity has been added to Spaces. Players can now show their support by giving LIKEs to one another, and become Partners with friends that have 400 Synergy or more. Partners will appear in each other's Spaces
Players can now add Shop items as Favorites and be notified when these items are on sale
Duplicated time-limited items will now be stacked to only show 1 icon per item with total amount of time remaining (maximum duration is 999 days)
New Achievements: Best Companion, Superstar, Winning Culture, Adventurer, Until Dawn, and A Step Too Far
Automatic door-opening has been tuned
Dynamic weather odds have been tuned
More buildings have been added to Dino Park, Coal Mines and Goroka in Vikendi
Crew Challenge qualifying round has been expanded, and top 10 teams now get unique outfits
Emulator detection enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devices
Friend invitations now show map and lag information
Quick Chat messages are now edited in Inventory
Quick Chat messages can now be displayed as a wheel to make sending messages faster and easier
Shadow effects can now be disabled to reduce resource consumption, heat and battery usage
Added a reminder on dismantling duplicated items for Silver
Previews are now available in some pages. Tap the reward icon to preview outfits
Gallery now only show items currently in stock at the Shop
Cloth Bandana (Leopard) with first purchase has ended. Rewards for first purchase of the season will be updated
RP Backpack now remember settings from the previous season
Mythic outfit emotes can now be heard by more players
Added haptic feedback to some buttons
Added animation for dropping empty magazines when reloading
Animation for throwing grenades while prone has been tuned
Animation added for opening/closing doors
Fixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgear
Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphic glitches in certain footgear
Fixed a bug where doors were not displayed properly
Fixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas
To kill or not to kill, that's a question. #SurviveTillDawn2 pic.twitter.com/E3YL027Wtd— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 15, 2019
PUBG Mobile update 0.12 patch notes
New Feature: EvoZone
Replaces Event mode
Survive Till Dawn is now under this mode
More new modes will be added in the future
New EvoZone Mode: Darkest Night
Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies
All teams that are still alive at dawn will win
Changes to Survive Till Dawn:
Stun Grenades now also stun zombies
Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed
Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs
Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs
Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines
Flamethrowers now deal more damage
M134 handling has been tuned
Players will gain affixes that grant certain buffs
Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms
Added Survive Till Dawn quick chat messages to Default and Classic voice packs
Daily missions can now be completed in Survive Till Dawn
Players can now spectate matches that their friends, Crews or Clan members are currently in, and view others' information while spectating as well as adjust Spectator Mode privacy settings
Scope crosshair colors can now be changed in settings
Portable Closets can now be swapped while in a match
Spring Theme and Treasure is now available. Each draw guarantees a unique reward, and Sakura Dacia or Pink Rose Set is a guaranteed drop when drawing 10
Popularity has been added to Spaces. Players can now show their support by giving LIKEs to one another, and become Partners with friends that have 400 Synergy or more. Partners will appear in each other's Spaces
Players can now add Shop items as Favorites and be notified when these items are on sale
Duplicated time-limited items will now be stacked to only show 1 icon per item with total amount of time remaining (maximum duration is 999 days)
New Achievements: Best Companion, Superstar, Winning Culture, Adventurer, Until Dawn, and A Step Too Far
Automatic door-opening has been tuned
Dynamic weather odds have been tuned
More buildings have been added to Dino Park, Coal Mines and Goroka in Vikendi
Crew Challenge qualifying round has been expanded, and top 10 teams now get unique outfits
Emulator detection enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devices
Friend invitations now show map and lag information
Quick Chat messages are now edited in Inventory
Quick Chat messages can now be displayed as a wheel to make sending messages faster and easier
Shadow effects can now be disabled to reduce resource consumption, heat and battery usage
Added a reminder on dismantling duplicated items for Silver
Previews are now available in some pages. Tap the reward icon to preview outfits
Gallery now only show items currently in stock at the Shop
Cloth Bandana (Leopard) with first purchase has ended. Rewards for first purchase of the season will be updated
RP Backpack now remember settings from the previous season
Mythic outfit emotes can now be heard by more players
Added haptic feedback to some buttons
Added animation for dropping empty magazines when reloading
Animation for throwing grenades while prone has been tuned
Animation added for opening/closing doors
Fixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgear
Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphic glitches in certain footgear
Fixed a bug where doors were not displayed properly
Fixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
- Netflix Continues to Build a Solid Base For Future Battles With Apple And Disney+
- Alia Bhatt Oozed Grace & Elegance in Designer Outfits During Kalank's Promotion, See Pics
- When Barcelona Last Reached Champions League Semi-Finals, They Won the Competition
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results