PUBG Mobile 0.12.0: Update Rollout Begins, Here are the Complete Patch Notes and Details

To kill or not to kill, that's a question. #SurviveTillDawn2 pic.twitter.com/E3YL027Wtd — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 15, 2019

PUBG Mobile has released a new 0.12 update for users globally. The new PUBG Mobile Update 0.12 update brings new modes like Zombie: Darkest Night as well as a host of features such as being able to spectate matches of your friends. With the release of the 0.12.0 update, the Event mode will be replaced by EvoGround, which is where you'll find the new Survive Till Dawn mode. New modes for EvoGround are planned for the future, but for now, you can jump into the Survive Till Dawn mode as a solo or multiplayer experience. It revolves around a nighttime invasion filled with toxic gas and the undead, and it will be your job to survive until an evacuation at sunrise.New Feature: EvoZoneReplaces Event modeSurvive Till Dawn is now under this modeMore new modes will be added in the futureNew EvoZone Mode: Darkest NightStay alive for one night while fighting zombiesAll teams that are still alive at dawn will winChanges to Survive Till Dawn:Stun Grenades now also stun zombiesAdded Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speedAdded jumping zombies and zombie dogsSome zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofsAdded RPG-7 and Jungle Style MagazinesFlamethrowers now deal more damageM134 handling has been tunedPlayers will gain affixes that grant certain buffsZombies now move slower after being hit by firearmsAdded Survive Till Dawn quick chat messages to Default and Classic voice packsDaily missions can now be completed in Survive Till DawnPlayers can now spectate matches that their friends, Crews or Clan members are currently in, and view others' information while spectating as well as adjust Spectator Mode privacy settingsScope crosshair colors can now be changed in settingsPortable Closets can now be swapped while in a matchSpring Theme and Treasure is now available. Each draw guarantees a unique reward, and Sakura Dacia or Pink Rose Set is a guaranteed drop when drawing 10Popularity has been added to Spaces. Players can now show their support by giving LIKEs to one another, and become Partners with friends that have 400 Synergy or more. Partners will appear in each other's SpacesPlayers can now add Shop items as Favorites and be notified when these items are on saleDuplicated time-limited items will now be stacked to only show 1 icon per item with total amount of time remaining (maximum duration is 999 days)New Achievements: Best Companion, Superstar, Winning Culture, Adventurer, Until Dawn, and A Step Too FarAutomatic door-opening has been tunedDynamic weather odds have been tunedMore buildings have been added to Dino Park, Coal Mines and Goroka in VikendiCrew Challenge qualifying round has been expanded, and top 10 teams now get unique outfitsEmulator detection enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devicesFriend invitations now show map and lag informationQuick Chat messages are now edited in InventoryQuick Chat messages can now be displayed as a wheel to make sending messages faster and easierShadow effects can now be disabled to reduce resource consumption, heat and battery usageAdded a reminder on dismantling duplicated items for SilverPreviews are now available in some pages. Tap the reward icon to preview outfitsGallery now only show items currently in stock at the ShopCloth Bandana (Leopard) with first purchase has ended. Rewards for first purchase of the season will be updatedRP Backpack now remember settings from the previous seasonMythic outfit emotes can now be heard by more playersAdded haptic feedback to some buttonsAdded animation for dropping empty magazines when reloadingAnimation for throwing grenades while prone has been tunedAnimation added for opening/closing doorsFixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgearFixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphic glitches in certain footgearFixed a bug where doors were not displayed properlyFixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas