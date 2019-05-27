English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Patch Notes: Deathmatch Mode, MVP Emotes, and More
Here are the official PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 beta update patch notes confirming all the new features that you can expect from the update.
Recently we reported that update 0.13.0 was pushed out for the beta version of PUBG Mobile. That included new features and updates including a special partnership with Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie, a deathmatch mode, new bizon gun, Kar98k gun skin in lab and more.
Today we have got the official patch notes from PUBG Mobile confirming all the new features that you can expect from the update. Apart from what we had reported, there are also a bunch of changes for the Survive till Dawn zombie mode.
PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 beta version patch notes:
- New game mode: team deathmatch, available in both FPP and TPP.
- Added separate control settings for FPP.
- Added MVP display in results.
- Added a tab for MVP emotes in inventory.
- All appearances, voices and emotes can be set in different portable closets. They can also be swapped while in a match.
- Walking, crawling or operating a vehicle on the snow will now leave marks.
- Armor durability loss reduced by 25%. Damage reduction remains unchanged.
- Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop have been removed in Survive Till Dawn. 4 new zombies will be introduced.
- Freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine now lasts longer. All units that pass through will move at a slower speed.
- Tank now enhances nearby zombies. Skinner will now use an ability that reduces the movement speed of nearby players.
- New building: Abandoned Factory. This building contains lots of resources but also has a new boss.
These are patch notes from the beta version and there is a high possibility that some of these might not end up in the final version of the stable update.
