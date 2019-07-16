PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Update Rolls Out: All Patch Notes and How to Download

PUBG Mobile season 7 has come to an end and, as usual, Tencent is quick to usher in the new season for its fans. A new update (0.13.5) has started rolling out for PUBG Mobile which is 181MB for iOS devices and 158MB for Android devices. This means that season 8 is just around the corner and should begin in a day or two.

We have already seen early leaks of the upcoming season which will have an all-new ‘Power of the Ocean’ theme and a bunch of new costumes, skins and a brand new gun. To get the new update just open PUBG Mobile and you will be notified of the new update. Hit the update button and let it download. Once the download completes, you will be asked to restart the game.

The new 0.13.5 update is currently rolling out in India and here are the complete patch notes:

News

1. iOS background download and update feature has been added. While downloading a new patch, iOS players can now send the application to the background like Android users. (iOS shop will not be updated to reflect this).

​2. New Weapon: PP-19

The game's fifth submachine gun, using 9mm ammunition, drops on the Erangel and Vikendi map. It has an oversized magazine of 53 rounds, but it does not support magazine upgrades, so the capacity cannot be increased through attachments.

The weapon can be equipped with scopes and muzzle attachments and can be equipped with all scopes from the red dot sight and the holographic sight to the 6x scope, as well as all muzzle accessories available far submachine guns.

The PP-19 has single-shot damage of 35 and a rate of fire similar to the UMP.

Its default magazine size gives the advantage of a fully kitted weapon during early game; however, these advantages come at the cost of a slightly weaker performance later in the match.

3. TPP added to team deathmatch room mode.

4. New rating protection cards, including rating protection card (duration) and rating protection card (uses), will take effect when ratings change. No rating will be deducted while the card is active. Only applies to Crown tier and below.

​5. The high frame rate option has been added to HDR made for some high-end device. Enable it for even better graphics at the cost of battery life. It can be configured in

6. PMCO themed events are coming in late July. After completing the missions, players can listen to the new PMCO song by Alan Walker, and get the PMCO theme for their main menu.

Bug Fixes

1. Corrected a problem where the reward notification does not pop up when there are daily missions in the reward for royale pass missions.

2. Corrected a problem where the name of the crates described in EZ Mission License Parks 3 did not match the actual one.

3. Corrected the bug where players were erroneously ranked with incorrect ratings and tiers during the season change.

4. Corrected the bug where players could not move the avatars of their teammates in team deathmatch.

Improvements

1. Items have been added to BP shop for Prime subscribers, including season 8 passes, mission cards and more.

2. UC purchase bonus screen has been tuned. Rewards have also been updated.

3. Title visual effects have been improved.

4. Some mythic outfits are now shown with weapons drawn.

5. Unified the crate names and fine-tuned the visual effect of the navigation bar on the right side.

6. Bonus challenge results are now calculated in real-time. The Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States regions will open soon.

A new update of PUBG MOBILE will be rolled out starting on July 16. Please make sure there is at least 181 MB of available storage capacity on your iOS devices and 158 MB on your Android devices. Friends playing on different versions of the game cannot invite one another, so please update at your earliest convenience.

Version Update Rewards Update the game between July 16 and July 22 to get Parachute Trail I and 1 888 BP.

Season Changes

​1. Season system upgraded:

-Season interface has been redesigned to make it more intuitive and fancier.

-Classic made results screen has been adjusted. Rating and tier changes are now more visible on the screen.

-Season 8 rewards have been adjusted. The entire season 8 outfit is now available at Gold tier. Reach Diamond tier to get season-exclusive weapon finishes.

-Tier rewards have been adjusted. Reach Crown or above to get a special team-joining effect and name tags. Reach Ace or above to get a permanent season title.

-Rewards will now be automatically sent to players at the end of the season.

-At the beginning of each season, players will learn more detailed changes from the previous season.

-The ranking system's algorithm has been tuned to slightly increase the weight of kill points, so kills now have a bigger impact on tier.

-Tier transfer rules have been revised. Starting from season 8, tiers below Gold are transferred as-is to the next season.

-Tier transfer message has been polished. Rating reset information for all servers will be shown in one message, and tier transfer rules will be explained on the website, whose link will be included in the message.

-Tier promotion reminder has been adjusted. Division promotions within a tier will not be shown in the lobby. Tier promotions will get a fancier reminder.

-Tier icon visuals have been improved.

​2. Royale Pass

-This summer, brave warriors of PUBG MOBILE are out at sea, broadening their horizon in the beautiful underwater world. They even discovered some long lost treasures in the ocean!

New friends request feature: on the royale pass purchase page, players can ask their friends for elite pass or elite pass plus.

-To celebrate the first anniversary of royale pass,we are bringing in back some items from season 2 and season 3. Players can get these rare items in rank rewards and redemption crates. It is now or never!

-Display effects in rewards screen, mission screen, EZ mission license screen and ranking screen have been adjusted.

​3. Latest Events

Team up in royale pass season 8 for the summer carnival! Treasures in the ocean await you!

PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019 global finals, July 26 - July 28 - join us in Berlin! Check-in a certain number of times to collect PMCO exclusive rewards.

PUBGM X BAPE collaboration with in-game BAPE products and retail merchandise.

Alan Walker x PUBG MOBILE's new collaboration single and mystery set launched. Follow the event center to participate in the new song unlocking event. To celebrate the first anniversary of royale pass,we are launching some season 2 and season 3 events again.

Players can get these rare items in rank rewards and redeem the rewards.