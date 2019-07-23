Take the pledge to vote

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta Update: New UI, Helicopters, Zombie Mode Update and More

Update 0.14.0 for PUBG Mobile has already started rolling in beta which means we can expect new content to arrive very soon.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
The new PUBG Mobile season 8 recently began and this time we got a new ‘Power of the Ocean’ theme. We also got the new 0.13.5 update which brings some changes in the UI as well as various skins, costumes, emotes and so on. An all-new update is already on its way as the beta version of PUBG Mobile has been updated to 0.14.0. Thanks to Mr. Ghost Gaming, we have an early look at what we can expect from the next PUBG Mobile update.

Starting off, the UI changes continue spread across the game menus and settings. If you have noticed, the season progress section was recently updated and now the game mode selection option is going to get a similar treatment.

There is also the addition of helicopters or choppers in the lobby. Once the timer in the lobby finishes, the helicopter seems to take off. We don’t exactly know what that means, but we really hope it's more useful than just an added visual treat.

There are also new changes in the Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode which now includes AWM as well as Level 3 vests and Helmets. Other small changes include improved and more detailed guns in the armoury section, a new riot shield which should be only available in Zombie mode, and the companion mode makes a comeback and includes a dog instead of a bird.

A new Zombie mode is also on its way where players or Defenders need to fight against the Zombies. By the looks of an early gameplay video, the defenders turn into zombies after sometime and need to attack the defenders. While we need more clarity on the gameplay, it seems that PUBG Corp. isn’t done with playing with zombies.

