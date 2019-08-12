PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Releasing Tomorrow: Zombie 'Infection' Mode to Headline Update

PUBG Mobile is all set to receive a new update, which has already been on the Beta test servers over the past few days. The PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update brings a notable new feature in the massively popular battle royale game, introducing zombies against mortal human "defenders" in a new mode called 'Infection Mode'. The new mode sounds rather exciting, with a Walking Dead-style survival element introduced to the game.

According to the released patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update, the new Infection Mode in the game will be an asymmetrical player v player mode in classic battle royale style. In this, once all players are entered, some will be randomly converted into zombies, while the rest will form a team of human defenders. The objective for the defenders is to survive, until the time runs out. Those who spawn as zombies will have access to no firearms, but can instead only attack through melee and other cooldown-based abilities. A defender will have standard weapons access, but killing a zombie does not guarantee survival — the undead can rise again. It is because of this that the team match will see the defenders get one crucial advantage, where they win the round even if a single person survives the zombie battleground.

Apart from this rather significant update, the rest of the patch notes detail largely incremental changes. PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 comes with tweaks and visual upgrades to the Mode Selector UI in the game, a change to how Daily Missions work, the ability to delete and choose alternate missions up to three times through the day, updates to the PUBG Mobile character system, and a reassignment of objectives that are needed to be achieved in order to earn level five rewards in the game. Apart from these, the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update also includes finer refinements such as logic improvement in automatic firearm selection, minor tweak in optional backpack design, and also, a slight change in the UI of player outfits.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update hits the game universally tomorrow, August 13. It is important to note that there will be significant downtime in the game, and the game publisher's official Twitter handle has stated that the servers for PUBG Mobile will be down for maintenance from 5:30AM to 9:30AM IST. Given PUBG's popularity during the regular hours of the day in India, players in our nation will rejoice that they would not face downtime during their peak hours of gaming.

