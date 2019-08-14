PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: Fresh User Interface, Zombies Infection Mode, and More

PUBG Mobile update 0.14.0 is now live. The new update brings in a brand new Zombie mode and a bunch of updates to the user interface. The new update also gives a hint of a new pirates theme, which could be a part of the current season itself.

The game publisher's official Twitter handle as well as an in-game maintenance notice had stated that the servers for PUBG Mobile will be down for maintenance from 5:30AM to 9:30AM IST. You do need to update the game from the Google Play Store. If you haven’t we just head over to the Play Store and download the latest update.

The big feature for this update is the new ‘Infection Mode’ which brings a really interesting twist to the game. It's a new PvP (player vs player) mode where players actually get to play as Zombies. Once the match begins, players are randomly divided into Zombies and Defenders. Defenders can use firearms, Zombies can only use melee attacks and abilities which come with a cooldown time. Zombies can be revived after being defeated by Defenders, while Defenders will be turned into Zombies after being killed by Zombies. If all Defenders are infected, zombies win; if even just 1 Defender survives, then the Defenders win. There are a bunch of abilities granted to the Zombies which makes for a really interesting setting along with a Pirates/Assassin's Creed theme.

Along with that, there is a huge refresh to the user interface, primarily the menus and settings. Everything looks more modern and clean with some of the elements moved around. There are certain animations, along with new font styling, improved inventory and friends section and more.

We will be checking out the new Infection Mode and return with our first impressions very soon.

