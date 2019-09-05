PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode
Update 0.14.5 for PUBG Mobile could add a new mode and the ability to fly helicopters.
Update 0.14.5 for PUBG Mobile could add a new mode and the ability to fly helicopters.
PUBG Mobile’s next big update, version 0.14.5 should be here soon. We are expecting it to arrive with the introduction of Season 9, which is rumoured to happen around September 12. The next update is speculated to bring in a completely new mode of transport to the battle royale game.
If reports are correct, PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 will bring in the ability to use helicopters. We have seen grounded helicopters in certain places on almost all maps, but one cannot fly them as of yet. According to Mr. Ghost Gaming, the next update will allow you to fly around with your squad. The YouTuber has posted a video showcasing the gameplay on the Chinese version of the game.
Notably, the ability to fly helicopters will be available in a special heavy weapons mode. This is the same mode which was reported earlier to include weapons like the M3E1-A rocket launcher, the MGL and M79 grenade launchers and RPG-7. As of now, there is no clarity whether the ability to use helicopters will come to the Classic mode, though we have our doubts. It could be added as a new arcade mode.
You can checkout the full gameplay over here:
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On Teachers' Day, Netflix Reminds Us How Sacred Games's 'Guruji' is the Mentor We All Need
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display Review: Ok Google, Welcome to my Home
- Rashid Khan Breaks 15-Year-Old Record to Become Youngest Test Captain
- Watch: This Pakistani Pop Singer is Threatening PM Narendra Modi With Snakes and Alligators
- Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Today: 1Gbps Speed, Free 4K TV And Everything we Know