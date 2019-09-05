Take the pledge to vote

Tech
Tech
1-min read

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode

Update 0.14.5 for PUBG Mobile could add a new mode and the ability to fly helicopters.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com@kunalneo

Updated:September 5, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode
PUBG Mobile’s next big update, version 0.14.5 should be here soon. We are expecting it to arrive with the introduction of Season 9, which is rumoured to happen around September 12. The next update is speculated to bring in a completely new mode of transport to the battle royale game.

If reports are correct, PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 will bring in the ability to use helicopters. We have seen grounded helicopters in certain places on almost all maps, but one cannot fly them as of yet. According to Mr. Ghost Gaming, the next update will allow you to fly around with your squad. The YouTuber has posted a video showcasing the gameplay on the Chinese version of the game.

Notably, the ability to fly helicopters will be available in a special heavy weapons mode. This is the same mode which was reported earlier to include weapons like the M3E1-A rocket launcher, the MGL and M79 grenade launchers and RPG-7. As of now, there is no clarity whether the ability to use helicopters will come to the Classic mode, though we have our doubts. It could be added as a new arcade mode.

You can checkout the full gameplay over here:

