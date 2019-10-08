PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab

A new update for PUBG Mobile is on its way and should be arriving soon. The official Twitter handle of the popular mobile battle royale game has been dropping some of the new features that will be arriving with the new update. Sadly, we still don’t have an exact as to when version 0.15.0 will roll out, but we do know that it will arrive this month itself.

The good news is, PUBG Mobile will now include some new gameplay changes, something gamers have been craving for. The past few updates mostly revolved around visual changes, but the upcoming update should bring some features that will actually change the way you play the game.

Coming in Update 0.15.0, the BRDM-2 replaces the Armored UAZ and provides safety and security when racing to reach the zone line. Don't try to shoot the tires out on this amphibious vehicle, they're bulletproof! pic.twitter.com/LxEOd3zyXz — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 4, 2019

First of all, we have the BRDM-2. This is a new vehicle that will be replacing the armoured UAZ. It can be summoned by using a flare gun when you are outside the play zone. By the looks of it, this tank-like vehicle can deal with more damage and the tires cannot be deflated on this vehicle as they are bulletproof.

In Update 0.15.0 PUBG MOBILE is reaching new heights, literally! Ledge Grab will allow you to reach new spots, and attack from new angles never before possible; are you ready to climb your way to victory? pic.twitter.com/T9VSZeSNYQ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 4, 2019

Next is ledge grab. This is probably the biggest change ever since the game was launched. Players will now be able to grab the edge of buildings and other objects like crates and containers. This is definitely going to change the way you play the game as it will allow one to climb in midair moving from building to building. This will also enable players to reach certain places where it was impossible to reach before.

Update 0.15.0 is going to be an absolute blast this October, with the addition of exploding fuel canisters! Set traps for your enemies, or react quickly and use them in firefights to secure the tactical advantage. How will you use this new addition to PUBG MOBILE? pic.twitter.com/DrYIjK5n6h — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 6, 2019

Gas cans will now explode! I mean that should have been the case in the first place, right? The new update will finally make gas cans inflammable. Shoot or use a throwable to make them explode. This could be a really good way to knock your opponents from a distance.

What do you guys think? Are you excited for these features?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.