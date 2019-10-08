Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 is expected to arrive this month with at least three big changes.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:October 8, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
A new update for PUBG Mobile is on its way and should be arriving soon. The official Twitter handle of the popular mobile battle royale game has been dropping some of the new features that will be arriving with the new update. Sadly, we still don’t have an exact as to when version 0.15.0 will roll out, but we do know that it will arrive this month itself.

The good news is, PUBG Mobile will now include some new gameplay changes, something gamers have been craving for. The past few updates mostly revolved around visual changes, but the upcoming update should bring some features that will actually change the way you play the game.

First of all, we have the BRDM-2. This is a new vehicle that will be replacing the armoured UAZ. It can be summoned by using a flare gun when you are outside the play zone. By the looks of it, this tank-like vehicle can deal with more damage and the tires cannot be deflated on this vehicle as they are bulletproof.

Next is ledge grab. This is probably the biggest change ever since the game was launched. Players will now be able to grab the edge of buildings and other objects like crates and containers. This is definitely going to change the way you play the game as it will allow one to climb in midair moving from building to building. This will also enable players to reach certain places where it was impossible to reach before.

Gas cans will now explode! I mean that should have been the case in the first place, right? The new update will finally make gas cans inflammable. Shoot or use a throwable to make them explode. This could be a really good way to knock your opponents from a distance.

What do you guys think? Are you excited for these features?

