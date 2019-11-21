Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More

Erangel 2.0 is not rolling out with update 0.16.0, but there is a new Death Race mode on its way.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:November 21, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
Erangel 2.0 is not rolling out with update 0.16.0, but there is a new Death Race mode on its way.

Another week and some more PUBG Mobile leaks are here. Version 0.16.0 has released in certain regions giving us an early look at what we can expect from the next update. Our friendly neighbourhood Mr Ghost Gaming has come out with a video highlighting some of the expected features.

TPP to FPP Switch

From what we have seen, a majority of players play PUBG Mobile in TPP or third person perspective. While there is a first person option as well, the game treats both perspectives differently. That might change with the next update as a quick switch button is being added to the game. Players could switch between TPP and FPP within a match without having to switch from the lobby menu. This also seems to work while driving vehicles. This could be an interesting addition as TPP and FPP players would essentially play matches together.

Snow in Erangel

Just like the Halloween mode, Erangel is getting a new add-on mode. Certain areas on the map are covered in snow and also bring some big loot crates. The snow patches also include ski lift/trolley towers and players can use skiing boards which funnily works on all surfaces. We are expecting that this new mode will be temporary and will be selected randomly similar to the Halloween mode.

Death Race

Yet another game mode could be making its way to PUBG Mobile. A new Death Race mode puts teams into vehicles placed on a small race course where players need to battle it out and kill their opponents. It’s somewhat like Team Deathmatch but with heavy weapons as well as weapon mounted vehicles. There are a lot of crates spread around the course which will give players an added advantage.

Apart from these, there was a report that Erangel 2.0 would be added in update 0.16.0. However, the new updated map has not been added to the beta update, which means that it might be rolled out later.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

