PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update: Season 11 Royal Pass Rewards Leaked

PUBG Mobile will be entering into a new season as the ongoing season 10 will come to an end in the coming few days. Expect 0.16.5 update to arrive by next week bringing a whole new season along with a new theme and a variety of in-game items like skins, outfits, accessories and more.

According to our faithful tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming, update 0.16.5 beta will be out in a day or two. This means that we can expect more scoop around the upcoming season and update in the coming days. According to a video posted by the YouTuber, we could see Snow Bikes added to the game. However, the video includes the announcement of the new vehicle when it was launched on PUBG PC, so we still need clarity on that. If you remember, a couple of months back the game developers had added snow bikes to the PC version of the game exclusively for the Vikendi map as a replacement for the regular motorbike.

Some of the season 11 Royale Pass rewards were leaked earlier on, including rewards that one gets as they progress to higher tiers. Reaching Gold gets you a new red and black outfit, a new MK14 skin when you reach Diamond and a season 11 parachute skin once you hit Ace. There are also some other items that have already made their way to the game. If you are interested, you can check them out in the video below:

