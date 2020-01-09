PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update With Season 11 Royale Pass, Domination Mode Launching Tomorrow
PUBG Mobile will be entering into season 11 starting January 10 and here's everything that is coming with the new update 0.16.5.
PUBG Mobile has officially announced that the next season will kick off starting January 10. In a recent press release, it has confirmed that update 0.16.5 will begin rolling out starting today without taking the servers offline. The update will require about 0.14GB on Android and 0.17GB on iOS.
The new season is titled ‘Operation Tomorrow’ is set to bring a futuristic Cyberpunk inspired Royale Pass. Apart from that, a new mode is being added to the game called ‘Domination Mode’ along with a new map called ‘Town.’ Basically, this mode is a bit of a rip-off from Call of Duty where you and your squad have to capture an area by staying there long enough to achieve domination. There’s a progress bar on the top to confirm your percentage. There are a total of three areas marked A, B and C and are activated during the course of the match. The team capturing two areas wins. Also, there is no limit on kills and spawns in this mode. The mode also brings Super Weapons Crates, which adds lethal weapons to finish off enemies.
The update will also bring back the original version of the Warehouse map under Team Deathmatch and will now be under Arena Training map. Players can pick up and practice any weapons from the ground anytime instead of using their loadout.
Other features include the addition of Light Snowmobile, a new vehicle exclusively in Vikendi map, which is said to be faster and moves more efficiently than the original Snowmobile. Notably, it is also more easily damaged. A bit of balancing has been done where the Groza’s single-shot damage has been lowered from 48 to 45 in Team Arena. There will be a variety of new changes in the Royale Pass including new multi-option missions in Team Arena, Payload Mode and more to offer new rewards. With that, the lobby mission guide system will support RP missions making it easier to track mission progress as weekly missions can now be grouped together.
