PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Goes Live: Here Are the Top New Features Added to the Game

PUBG Mobile just got updated to version 0.17.0 bringing some new changes and features to the game. The new update also prepares the game to bring in the next season. Royale Pass Season 12 will be arriving on March 9 and will celebrate the game’s second launch anniversary with a new theme titled ‘2Gether We Play’.

If you haven’t updated to the latest version of the game, then head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and download the update. After updating, make sure you download all the in-game resources to fully enjoy the game.

We’ve listed down five of our favourite features that are rolling out with the new 0.17.0 update:

1. Death Replay: A value addition to the game, this feature allows players to see how their enemy killed them. This is a great addition as you can learn and improve your gameplay as well as double-check for hackers.

2. Brothers In Arms System: Players can register as Rookie or Veteran and play together in the battle of Classic Mode. Veterans with rich game experience can guide rookies in the game and receive great rewards, during which the rookies can learn from the veterans and master the game quickly.

3. Universal Marks: Players can now mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors for teammates, allowing for quick communication. This would definitely help one to efficiently coordinate with other team members.

4. Teammate Volume Control: Finally! Players now can adjust the voice volume of individual teammates in battle. This is quite an important feature as there are certain times when a teammate is louder than the others or when you are playing random squads.

5. Hardcore Mode: Re-introduced based on users’ requests, this is a special mode that tests your skills where all sound prompts are removed and manual actions are required like pick-up and opening doors for a more realistic experience and competitive challenge.





Tell us, which one is your favourite feature that was recently added to the game.

