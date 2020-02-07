PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Arriving on February 12, 1st Anniversary Items to Make Comeback

There’s some good news and bad news for PUBG Mobile lovers. The upcoming season is expected to bring the game’s 2nd-anniversary celebration theme along with the usual set of in-game items including skins, outfits, stickers and so on. A recent leak now suggests that apart from new items, PUBG Mobile will re-introduce some in-game items that launched during the 1st-anniversary celebration.

The highly popular battle royale game was released on the mobile platform on 19 March 2018. This year, the game will be celebrating its 2nd anniversary. We had earlier reported that the next season is going to be titled ‘2GETHER WE PLAY.’ This information came courtesy of a video posted by Mr. Ghost Gaming. The theme is going to be all colourful and as with every new season, expect a variety of outfits. The video showcased a handful of expected in-game items that would make their way to season 12.

The YouTuber has now added a new video confirming that apart from the new season 12 in-game items, we can also expect some of the old 1st-anniversary items making a comeback. These items were spotted on the 0.17.0 beta update, which means that the next update would most likely include items like the Brilliant anniversary set including the headgear and helmet. The L&Q Chicken skin for the M762, Brilliant Anniversary backpack, Street Art Kar98K, Elite Soldier Set and the Lucky Rabbit Set will also make a comeback. These new items could land early on the 0.17.0 update, before season 12 arrives with 0.17.5 update.

So in case you had missed any of these items in the past, you can claim them once the update is out. However, if you already have them, well bad news for you my friend. According to Mr Ghost Gaming, PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update will roll out on February 12.

